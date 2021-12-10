You won’t believe what ‘Christmas With the Chosen’ earned at the box office

After 13-years, Bad Santa 2 made its way into theaters without much fanfare or excitement. The sequel to the raunchy dark comedy sees Billy Bob Thornton reprise his role as Willie Soke, an alcoholic who goes on another mission to rob a Chicago charity with Marcus on Christmas Eve. Most of the original cast members make their returns in the second installment; however, that ultimately didn’t matter because the movie was trashed by critics upon release. However, a bad rotten tomatoes score isn’t a sign that a movie will bomb at the box office and with a $24 million price tag, the dark Holiday comedy could’ve easily made its money back in theaters. Unfortunately, the film only made $6.8 million during its opening weekend and would end its run with $24.10 million worldwide. Ouch. So, what happened? The first film is considered a cult classic by many and it actually pulled in a solid $76.50 million worldwide. Let’s dive deeper into the reason that Bad Santa 2 bombed at the box office.

