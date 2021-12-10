ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie's cuddly Christmas Day treat: Julie Walters on her first job since her cancer diagnosis – the delightful tale of the adorable Abominable Snow Baby

By Nicole Lampert For Weekend Magazine
 3 days ago

Dame Julie Walters hasn’t acted since she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018, but this Christmas she’s back – or at least her voice is – in the gorgeous new animated film The Abominable Snow Baby. The half-hour show, based on a Terry Pratchett story and coming to Channel 4 on Christmas Day, tells the tale of an extraordinary snowfall in an English town.

Once the townsfolk have managed to dig tunnels to reach each other, they find they’ve been joined by a stranger – a 14ft-tall white monster. Most of them shun the creature, but chief tunnel-maker Granny (voiced by Julie) is made of sterner stuff.

She invites the monster to come home with her and quickly realises it’s actually an Abominable Snow Baby who simply needs milk and a cuddle while it waits for its mother to find it. With the help of her grandson Albert (voiced by Hugh Dancy), Granny manages to change the town’s perception of their visitor and help them overcome their prejudices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcQum_0dJo6Ijc00
Dame Julie Walters, 71, (pictured) who lives in West Sussex, is back on screens voicing Granny in animated film The Abominable Snow Baby

‘I just loved it,’ says Julie. ‘I loved the character. I loved the story. It was about love and community... and it’s anti-ageist too. I love the fact that at 98 Granny’s the hero of the piece.

'She goes against what people think a 98-year-old is. She’s full of energy and love and understanding and optimism. Goodness, if I ever get to 98, which I doubt, I’d love to be like that. Actually, I’d love to be like that now!’

For Julie, 71, to inhabit the role she first had to find the right voice. ‘I always loved doing accents when I was a child. My mother was Irish and I’d impersonate all her family. So the first thing I do with a role is find the voice – if I can’t find that I panic.

‘The voice is an expression of sorts. Old people’s voices often become thinner because their vocal cords have weathered. But Granny has a lot of energy, so I searched for something that would show both her frailty and her muscular spirit.’

The show is narrated by Hugh Dancy’s Homeland co-star David Harewood, 56. ‘The idea of taking in a stranger feels very Christmassy,’ he says.

‘I think being kind is something we’ve forgotten how to do a little bit. We’ve all been hunkering down because of Covid – all sorts of doors are being locked. And there’s something in this story that reminds us that opening our doors to fear is sometimes the right thing to do.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0cwo_0dJo6Ijc00
Pictured: Julie’s character Granny, with the Abominable Snow Baby

David says one of the reasons he was so keen to join the cast was fellow Brummie Julie. ‘She’s a legend,’ he says. ‘They don’t make them like her any more.’

For Julie, who lives with husband Grant Roffey on an organic farm in West Sussex, one bonus of the job was that she could do it from her living room, huddled under a duvet with a microphone, a script and a director in her earpiece because that’s the only way she wants to work right now. She attributes her diagnosis to the stress of her job, and admits she isn’t sure she’ll return to full-time acting. ‘I function better when I’m not working,’ she says.

‘When I got the cancer the oncologist said, “Why do you think you got it?” And straight away I thought it was because of the work.

‘I don’t sleep when I’m working. I find it hard when you get in at 7pm and you’ve got to learn lines, have something to eat, wash your hair and get up again at 5am the next morning. It’s relentless, and I feel terrible halfway through the afternoon – exhausted.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSPLG_0dJo6Ijc00
Dame Julie said she misses the social side of being on set but it's not enough for her to go back to acting for the moment. Pictured: The Abominable Snowbaby 

Julie was making the film A Secret Garden when she was diagnosed, the last thing she’s done. ‘My cancer treatment segued into lockdown and I found that a relief,’ she says. ‘I know for some people it was dreadful but as I live on a farm life went on and I could go for walks for miles and not see anybody. I loved it.

'I miss the social side of being on set but it’s not enough for me to go back to the job for the moment. This one ticked a lot of boxes for me though, I was at home doing voices and telling a story.’

And what a magical story it is.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, Christmas Day, 7.30pm, Channel 4.

