ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Snake Saturday Parade to return in 2022

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boNwq_0dJo61oW00

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your green and get ready to run the snakes out of town.

Organizers announced Friday that the Snake Saturday Parade will return to North Kansas City on March 12. The theme for the 2022 parade is “Lucky to be in NKC.” Art departments from North Kansas City high schools are participating in a contest to create the parade’s design.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the parade in 2020. In 2021, the pandemic was still a problem so organizers decided to move the parade to fall and held it around Halloween.

Northland Festivals said it’s ready to get the parade back onto the streets of North Kansas City the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Read more local, state, and national news on FOX4

Registration opens January 1 , for parade participants, vendors, charity cook-off, and other events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
North Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Government
FOX4 News Kansas City

Recipe: Chef Jasper’s Peppermint-Mocha Cannoli

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Restaurant joined the FOX4 Morning Crew to show how to make this delicious Italian treat for the holidays. This recipe yields 6 sweet treats to impress everyone at your next holiday get together. Ingredients 1 lb ricotta cheese 1 cup confectioners’ sugar (plus more for dusting) […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Snakes#Snake#Northland Festivals#Fox4 Registration#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
649
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy