Yale Cancer Center Researchers Show Receptor Structure Reveals New Targets for Cancer Treatment

 3 days ago

Two new studies by Yale Cancer Center reveal the structure of the molecule known as anaplastic lymphoma kinase, which is a driver of several cancers, including pediatric neuroblastoma, B-cell lymphomas, and myofibroblast tumors. A molecule known as anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) is a driver of several cancers, including pediatric...

cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new treatment for blood cancer

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. They found that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of childhood leukemia. The disease is characterized by the unregulated growth...
Healthline

How Keytruda and Other Immunotherapies Are Expanding Cancer Treatments

Immunotherapies treat cancer by harnessing the power of the body’s immune system. Keytruda has been one of the more successful immunotherapies. It’s now used to treat 16 types of cancer. Two weeks ago, federal authorities approved the use of Keytruda to treat a common type of kidney cancer. Immunotherapies can...
BBC

Northampton Hospital: New cancer treatment reduces need for surgery

A new cancer treatment which removes the need for surgery or traditional radiotherapy "could be a norm for the future," according to a hospital clinician. Northampton Hospital is one of 10 places across England to trial Skin Brachytherapy. The technique works by placing a small plate over the cancer and...
onclive.com

Dr. Allison on the Development of Ipilimumab for Cancer Treatment

James P. Allison, PhD, discusses the development of ipilimumab. James P. Allison, PhD, chair, Immunology, executive director, Immunotherapy Platform, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, discusses the development of ipilimumab (Yervoy). When developing ipilimumab, a monoclonal...
MedicalXpress

Radiometals and radiohalogens: A potential new combination for cancer treatment

An approach called radiotheranostics involves a combination of a different kind for the treatment of cancer—namely, the combination of therapeutic and diagnostic techniques using radionuclides, chemical elements with unstable nuclei that emit radiation. Now, researchers in Japan have investigated a new strategy in radiotheranostics that involves another combination: metals and halogens.
pioneerinstitute.org

The Promise and Challenges of Rare Cancer Treatments

Dr. William Smith, Pioneer Institute’s Visiting Fellow in Life Sciences, spoke about the challenges and opportunities for rare cancer treatments, and concerns about cost effectiveness tools such as the Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY), in a video interview produced by Rare Cancers, a patient group based in Australia, for the November 26th Can Forum.
onclive.com

Yale Cancer Center Experts Co-Author Book on War on Cancer

Several Yale Cancer Center faculty have authored chapters in a newly released book, A New Deal For Cancer: Lessons from a 50 Year War. Several Yale Cancer Center faculty have authored chapters in a newly released book, A New Deal For Cancer: Lessons from a 50 Year War. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the landmark signing of the National Cancer Act, the book reflects on the decades-long battle to eradicate the hundreds of complex diseases that fall within the umbrella of cancer.
Seattle Times

New tools help Seattle cancer researchers, doctors and patients

Dr. Hank Kaplan remembers a time in the mid-1970s when neither cancer patients nor their caregivers had many treatment options. As a recent medical school graduate, Kaplan visited a cancer physician’s office, where after a brief discussion about the patient’s tumor, the doctor would inject every patient with the same chemotherapy. Kaplan asked why every patient—no matter the cancer type, location, or tumor size—would receive the injection.
onclive.com

Dr. Bupathi on the Evolving Treatment Landscape of Bladder Cancer

Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, discusses the evolving treatment landscape of bladder cancer. Manojkumar Bupathi, MD, MS, medical oncologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discusses the evolving treatment landscape of bladder cancer. Although unmet needs exist in bladder cancer, the integration of maintenance therapy has improved survival outcomes for patients, Bupathi says....
Yale Daily News

Yale-led studies open doors for treatment of lymphoma and neuroblastoma cancers

Two new Yale-led studies published in Nature on Nov. 24 have revealed further details regarding the anaplastic lymphoma kinase molecule, or ALK, and its role in the formation of cancer. After years of research attempting to uncover more about ALK, these two studies have made progress in determining its structure...
onclive.com

Treatment Planning for a Patient With Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: We have a lot of great panels that are available to us. I’m hearing loud and clear from Scott, “Mutation testing from the panel.” Not just for FGFR3, where we have an FDA-approved therapy, but we have other clinical trials using other targets, other mutations. HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] expression may become relevant in the future. We see tumor mutational burden as a potential selection for PD-L1 and PD-L1 expression levels, although they’ve never been quite as satisfying. Don’t forget those germline mutations, looking for familial syndromes—things like BRCA mutations or Lynch syndrome, which can occur in upper-tract tumors as well. We’ve got a lot of great panels. Test early. I’m even hearing, “Test often. Try to get biopsies of metastatic sites whenever it’s potentially feasible.” I’d like to move on and present a couple of cases that may help understand our role for use of different biomarker testing in the treatment of patients with urothelial cancer. Ready for me to give you a case and then quiz you on it, Scott?
Newswise

John Theurer Cancer Center Investigators Present Pioneering Research at the American Society of Hematology Annual Conference

Findings Continue to Change the Treatment of Blood Cancers. Newswise — Researchers from Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), a part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present updates on treatment advances in multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and bone marrow transplantation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held virtually and live at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from December 11-14, 2021.
MedicalXpress

New method to model bladder cancer treatments

Bladder cancer presents a number of challenges when choosing a course of treatment, but researchers at Iowa State University hope their innovative research might help doctors and patients arrive at an optimal treatment plan faster. Doctors and patients must weigh numerous variables when choosing the right course of treatment following...
onclive.com

Dr. Erickson on the Varying Safety Profiles of Select PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Britt Erickson, MD, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Britt Erickson, MD, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health (OBGYN), University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
onclive.com

Dr. Raghav on Treatment Considerations in Metastatic CRC

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer. Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, associate professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). mCRC is managed with a wide variety of...
