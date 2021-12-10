ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Howie Mandel Lives in a Beautiful House! Tour the Home That He Makes Viral TikToks In

A house full of fun! Comedian Howie Mandel has become a TikTok sensation in addition to being a fan favorite judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The Canadian funnyman is always posting videos inside of his stunning California home that he shares with his wife, Terry Mandel. The pair love to prank each other and share glimpses of their decor with their massive fanbase.

Howie has long had a knack for real estate and flipping houses. He and Terry purchased a Hollywood Hills farmhouse in 2018 for $2.6 million. The couple, who got married in 1980, renovated the entire one-floor house and built a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in its place. The pair sold the house for $9.5 million in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to his big Hollywood Hills sale, Howie previously sold his Malibu Point Dume home for $7 million in 2013, according to The Malibu Times. The Gremlins star also owns several condos in downtown Santa Monica that he purchased in 2016. Just like all of the properties he has owned and sold in the past, Howie’s current California home is luxurious. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howie was happy to spend time with his kids, Alex, Jackelyn and Riley, in their cozy mansion.

“I am at home with the people I love, still on TV from the comfort of my own home,” the podcast host said in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He kept spirits high during some of the hardest times, posting funny pranks and creating content to make people smile. In October 2021, Howie collapsed in a Los Angeles Starbucks. After being rushed to the hospital, he assured his fans on social media that he was back and relaxing at home.

“I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” the father of three wrote. “I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

The Deal or No Deal host has since made a full recovery and is back to making his usual hilarious TikTok videos that send fans into a frenzy every time he posts. Howie explained in an August 2021 interview for America’s Got Talent that he enjoys making quick TikToks because he doesn’t like “spending more than 15 seconds on anything.”

Scroll to take a tour of Howie’s California home that he shares with Terry.

