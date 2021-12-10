ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Possible Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Feud

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Day 1 rematch between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is likely being planned for WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, the plan for the current Lesnar vs. Reigns feud is for it to feature a series of matches. Reigns retained over Lesnar, with help from...

WWE

