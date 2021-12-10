Texas A&M’s matchup with TCU ‘sort of like a rivalry’

Playing for the first time in 11 days, Texas A&M got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in a 68-64 loss to TCU on Saturday afternoon at the Toyota Center. When looking at Texas A&M, there are often two stats that tell the story, and it was evident against TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs entered the game as one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They had their way with the Aggies in the first half on Saturday as the Horned Frogs had as many offensive rebounds (11) as the Aggies did in the entire first half. A&M compounded that 12 first-half turnovers leading to 11 points off turnovers for TCU in the opening half. As a result, the Aggies entered the break trailing by 10. The second half was a different story as A&M outrebounded TCU 21-20 and had just six turnovers. As a result, A&M climbed back into the game outscoring TCU 41-35 in the second half but could not climb out of the hole they were in from the first half. TCU’s Eddie Lampkin was especially problematic as he collected seven offensive boards and finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Aggies also finished with 18 turnovers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO