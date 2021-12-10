ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M’s matchup with TCU ‘sort of like a rivalry’

By Brent Zwerneman
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M guard Marcus Williams was born a handful of years after A&M and TCU last competed in the same conference, but the Dickinson graduate has heard enough stories to know the game means more than merely playing, for instance, an out-of-state school with a direction attached to its...

expressnews.com

UIL denies eligibility of former Reagan basketball player at Midway

The UIL state executive committee upheld a previous ruling that former Reagan girls basketball player and two-time Express-News Super Team member Christeen Iwuala transferred to Waco Midway for athletic purposes. In a vote of 4-1 on Monday, the UIL committee agreed with the determination of the District 11-6A (Midway’s district)...
expressnews.com

Corpus Christi Calallen's Phil Danaher retires as Texas HS football's all-time wins leader

Corpus Christi Calallen's Phil Danaher, the all-time wins leader in Texas high school football, is retiring after 48 seasons as a head coach. Danaher, who has a 490-118-4 record and 28 district championships on his coaching résumé, confirmed to Corpus Christi TV station KIII that he has mild dementia. Health complications had forced him to miss the Wildcats' season opener in August.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech women's basketball: Lady Raiders-UNLV matchup kicks off off twin bill in Canyon

The game of basketball has allowed Krista Gerlich to do many great things — win a national championship at Texas Tech among one of the highlights. But the second-year Lady Raiders coach is just as excited to come full-circle as she returns to a place she once called home in Canyon — where she secured her first collegiate job to head a program.
kpyn.net

O’Bannon scores 18 as TCU holds off Texas A&M 68-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 18 points off the bench, Emanuel Miller added 13 points and TCU defeated Texas A&M 68-64 on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K21. The Horned Frogs made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:17 to win although their six-point lead was cut to two on two occasions. O’Bannon hit a 3-pointer and Mike Miles followed with another for a 55-51 TCU lead with 5:41 remaining. Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer drew the Aggies within 61-59 with about a minute to go but the Horned Frogs finished it off at the line. Marcus Williams led Texas A&M with 16 points.
abc17news.com

Heard, Holmes lead TCU past No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and TCU surprised No. 18 Texas A&M 87-75. The Aggies trailed by 23 points early in the fourth quarter but closed to within 71-53 with 5:53 remaining. Holmes, who was 6-of-11 from 3-point distance, made her final 3-pointer to stop the Aggies’ momentum. The 3-pointer was TCU’s last field goal as Heard was fouled seven times in the final minutes and made 13 of 14 free throws. Heard was 18 of 21 from the line for the game and TCU made 25 of 32 free throws as a team.
frogsowar.com

TCU Women’s Basketball knocks off #18 Texas A&M 87-75

TCU Women’s Basketball’s season has been up and down in the early going, but Sunday the Horned Frogs earned a statement win by knocking off #18 Texas A&M in Fort Worth as part of the Big 12/SEC Showdown. Super senior Lauren Heard led all scorers with 33 points,...
expressnews.com

Texas loses commitment from 2022 4-star LB Kobie McKinzie

AUSTIN – Lubbock-Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie’s time as a Texas commit was short-lived. McKinzie on Monday announced he was flipping back to Oklahoma, just eight days after he verbally committed to the Longhorns. McKinzie originally announced his intention to sign with the Sooners back in January 2020, but opted to reopen his recruitment on Nov. 28, the day USC announced Lincoln Riley as its new head coach.
expressnews.com

Texas scores huge commitment from Ohio State transfer QB Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN – Bleached mullets usually won’t make anyone bat an eye in Austin. But this weekend, Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and his feathery blonde lettuce had everyone’s attention. Texas had gone all-in on recruiting the former Southlake Carroll five-star quarterback ever since Dec. 3, when he...
247Sports

TCU lands Texas transfer Terrence Cooks II

Sonny Dykes and Co. have landed their first player from the transfer portal since taking over at TCU as Texas linebacker Terrence Cooks II announced that he will be headed to TCU. Cooks visited TCU last Thursday before making an official visit to UNLV this past weekend. Cooks chose TCU...
247Sports

Texas A&M basketball falters at free throw line in loss to TCU

Playing for the first time in 11 days, Texas A&M got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in a 68-64 loss to TCU on Saturday afternoon at the Toyota Center. When looking at Texas A&M, there are often two stats that tell the story, and it was evident against TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs entered the game as one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They had their way with the Aggies in the first half on Saturday as the Horned Frogs had as many offensive rebounds (11) as the Aggies did in the entire first half. A&M compounded that 12 first-half turnovers leading to 11 points off turnovers for TCU in the opening half. As a result, the Aggies entered the break trailing by 10. The second half was a different story as A&M outrebounded TCU 21-20 and had just six turnovers. As a result, A&M climbed back into the game outscoring TCU 41-35 in the second half but could not climb out of the hole they were in from the first half. TCU’s Eddie Lampkin was especially problematic as he collected seven offensive boards and finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Aggies also finished with 18 turnovers.
expressnews.com

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher already was hunting for a defensive coordinator for 2022. Now Texas A&M’s coach has a more pressing search at hand, at least in terms of trying to win a game this season: finding a starting quarterback for the Gator Bowl. Sophomore Zach Calzada...
expressnews.com

TCU tops Texas A&M at Toyota Center

Forward Emanuel Miller steadily improved during his first two seasons at Texas A&M. “He’s on the same trajectory in his third year of college,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. That meant bad news for the Aggies on Saturday night against TCU, Miller’s new team in a new world...
expressnews.com

Brothers pushed Spurs’ Tre Jones into becoming ‘ultimate competitor’

When Tre Jones’ mother hears Gregg Popovich call her youngest son the “ultimate competitor,” she knows exactly what the Spurs coach means and just how Tre grew worthy of such high praise. Growing up in a Minneapolis suburb, Tre was forever on the losing end of competitions...
Sports Illustrated

TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey to transfer to TCU Mid-Season

The Horned Frogs are looking to shake things up mid-season with some new additions. TCU head women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley has announced that Knisha Godfrey will be added to the roster as a mid-year transfer. Godfrey joins the Horned Frogs after spending her freshman campaign at Mississippi State last season.
247Sports

Texas A&M men's basketball game against Tulane canceled

Texas A&M’s game against Tulane scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to multiple positive cases within the Tulane program. The announcement was made by the Tulane program on Saturday afternoon. As a result of the temporary shutdown, Tulane’s games against Texas A&M (Dec. 14) and Grambling State (Dec. 18) will be canceled. In addition, no team activities will take place during the shutdown. The Green Wave are hoping to the court on Dec. 11 against New Orleans.
