Proud would be an understatement when it comes to how country music star Tim McGraw feels about his three daughters. We all know and love Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The country music power couple has been happily married since 1996 and together they share three beautiful daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19. It seems like just yesterday that the McGraw children were little kids, but they have officially grown up. And their superstar parents couldn’t be more proud of the individuals that they’re becoming. Tim McGraw explained as much last week in a sit-down with Parade.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO