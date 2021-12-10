‘Hero’ College Student Died Helping Car Crash Victims, Family Says

The mother of the student who fell 11 stories to her death down an apartment building’s trash chute, has vowed to get to the bottom of what happened to her daughter.New Jersey college student Justine Gross was found dead by a trash hauler who was emptying a truck into landfill the day after she was reported missing.Surveillance footage shows Justine Gross leaving her 10th-floor apartment on the evening of November 10, to meet a man on the seventh floor, her mother Francoise Gross told NJ Advance.Justine Gross’s roommates told her mother she had gone to smoke marijuana at the man’s...

ACCIDENTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO