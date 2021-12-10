ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

City of Richmond announces several road closures

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — In an effort to improve visibility and reduce crashes, the Richmond Department of Public Works announced today that several Richmond roads will be closed for ten days in December for tree pruning.

The following closures will take place from Monday, Dec. 13 to Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • The following intersections:
    • Hopkins Road and Terminal Ave.
    • Forest Hill Ave. and Westower Dr.
    • Warwick Road and German School Road/Whitehead Road
  • Along the following roads:
    • Overbrook Road
    • Hermitage Road
    • Chamberlayne Ave.

The project is part of the Systemic Sight Distance Improvements at Signalized Intersections Project intended to improve visibility of traffic signals and increase safety.

