All of Arrowhead Pride’s contributors were back to picking the home team when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Our aggregate prediction of a 29-17 Chiefs victory wasn’t great — it carried 16 points of error when compared to the 22-9 final — but it was the best one we’d turned in since Week 4. Our readers were less confident of a Kansas City victory. About one in 10 thought Denver would win — but half of the rest foresaw the easy victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO