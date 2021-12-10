ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State squares off against Southwestern

By Automated Insights
 3 days ago

Southwestern vs. Texas State (6-2) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats are set to battle the Moundbuilders of NAIA school Southwestern. Texas State is coming off...

thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
EDUCATION
gopherhole.com

Abilene Christian CB transfer Ryan Stapp commits to Minnesota

Dec. 12, 2021: The Gophers made a splash with their first addition from the transfer portal, adding Abilene Christian CB Ryan Stapp. The transfer portal taketh and the transfer portal giveth. After adding LB Jack Gibbens from Abilene Christian last offseason, the Gophers went back to the Wildcats’ well, this time adding CB Ryan Stapp. At 6-foot, Stapp was highly recruited in the portal after playing three seasons at the FCS level. He chose the Gophers over offers from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Louisville, Washington State and Northwestern. He should now have every chance to play a large role in the Maroon & Gold in 2022, with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MINNESOTA STATE
wtva.com

Santa Clara goes up against Boise State

Santa Clara (7-4) vs. Boise State (6-4) ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes up against Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup. Santa Clara fell short in a 72-60 game at Cal on Saturday. Boise State is coming off a 97-60 home win over Prairie View on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtva.com

Papas, Monmouth visit Yale

Monmouth (8-2) vs. Yale (6-6) John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as George Papas and Monmouth will face Azar Swain and Yale. Papas has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Swain is averaging 21.8 points over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtva.com

Denver faces UC San Diego

UC San Diego (5-3) vs. Denver (3-9) Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big losses this past weekend. Denver lost 82-62 on the road to Dixie St. on Saturday, while UC San Diego came up short in a 73-51 game to Seattle on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtva.com

CCU faces Methodist

Methodist vs. Coastal Carolina (5-3) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Monarchs of Division III Methodist. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 60-59 win at home over Wofford in its most recent game. LEADING THE CHARGE:...
CONWAY, SC

