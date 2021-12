HONESDALE, Pa. — Creative, crazy, or something else?. That's what many on the streets in Honesdale thought when they saw someone showering in the street on Saturday. This was the 20th year for Michael Stanton's annual fundraiser on Main Street where he showers, in his boxers, on the street all to raise money for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.

HONESDALE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO