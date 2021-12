The Thunder may not be a team in the running for a playoff seed this season, but they have been doing things off the court to show they do care about their community around Oklahoma. During the intermission between the first and second quarter against the Lakers, the Thunder bought out two or the remaining three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Viola Ford Fletcher and her brother Hughes Van Ellis, ages 107 and 100 respectively, were introduced to fans of the Paycom Center.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO