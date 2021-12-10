VIP Intel: The latest on five-star LB Harold Perkins ahead of Early Signing Period

AUSTIN, TX – The best college quarterback in the nation is now heading to Austin.
According to reports, Quinn Ewers made waves when he graduated from Southlake Carroll early to join the Ohio State Buckeyes Football team.
Now, Ewers has transferred to the University of Texas. Ewers did enter one game for the Buckeyes, both were hand offs to the running back, and not even a week into December, Quinn Ewers is headed home.
Ewers made some waves when he chose to graduate early from high school for Ohio State.
Ewers was the number 1 quarterback recruit in 2021 and left Southlake Carroll for a…
