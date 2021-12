Spider-Man: No Way Home finally arrives in theaters this weekend, bringing a whole new chapter in the cinematic story of Spider-Man. The film is expected to see Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) dealing with the repercussions of his identity being exposed in the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, leading him down a chain of events that accidentally opens up the multiverse. As the film's marketing material has showed, that will involve Peter crossing paths with familiar villains from previous Spider-Man movie series, and while we don't know if he'll be teaming up with another version of the web-slinger along the way, that hasn't stopped fans from talking about all of the "Spider-Men" that exist.

