Tonight's Ring of Honor Final Battle featured stars from all across wrestling, and before the event was over ROH had a few surprises up its sleeve. One of the more shocking moments was when former WWE superstar Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) came out and surprised the crowd and the talent in the ring. EC3 was in the ring and outnumbered, and then he picked up a microphone and said "Free Titan". Then we saw Scherr make his way from the back to the ring with a Control Your Narrative shirt, and he quickly made his way to EC3's side. He then proceeded to demolish everyone and clear the ring, and you can watch the full sequence below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO