Theater & Dance

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz.

Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.

“I couldn’t find my coat this morning ‘Murica …. so @LennyKravitz and I took it way back,” she captioned the post.

There’s a lot for the “Baby One More Time” singer to dance about these days. In November, a judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008. After 13 years, the pop star will finally regain control of her person and estate, aspects of her life that were previously managed by her estranged father Jamie, 69.

In several court hearings over the summer, Britney addressed the court for the first time in decades and called for an end to the conservatorship, adding that she wanted to press charges against her family for abuse. In her first hearing in June, Britney said she was “traumatized” and just wanted “my life back.” She said, “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

“Again, it makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people, and pay so many people, trucks and buses on the road with me and be told, I’m not good enough,” Britney continued, later adding, “I would honestly like to sue my family.”

“I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she continued. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Following the end of her conservatorship, Britney thanked #FreeBritney fans and said they “saved my life” on Instagram after her “voice was muted and threatened for so long.” Post-freedom, Britney also celebrated her 40th birthday on Dec. 2 with fiancé Sam Asghari in Mexico. “I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!” she captioned a birthday Instagram post. “Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes.”

