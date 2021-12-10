E-mini Minor Reversal In December Rally

The medical devices industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming months due to an uptick in demand for devices for essential and elective surgeries. Furthermore, technological advances and the adoption of IoMT and metaverse should propel the medical device industry’s growth. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect medical device stocks Boston Scientific (BSX) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to gain substantially in the upcoming months.The United States accounts for over half of all worldwide healthcare spending. While the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the significance of the healthcare industry, it posed significant challenges on medical devices companies, as treating COVID-19 gained priority over regular surgeries. However, with the gradual recovery in demand for medical devices, the global medical devices market is expected to reach $603.5 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.
