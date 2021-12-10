E-mini Minor Reversal In December Rally

Even though the S&P 500 eked out a new all-time high last Friday, the other three major indexes are still well below their record peaks as we lurch toward Christmas. Even though the S&P 500 eked out a new all-time high last Friday, the other three major indexes are still well below their record peaks as we lurch toward Christmas. That may be about to change. Over the last 70+ years (since 1950), December has been a “Tale of Two Halves.” Perhaps that’s tied to the winter solstice or a Santa Claus rally – take your pick – but the division is particularly strong after a (1) Negative November, and/or (2) 20%+ year-to-date market gains by the end of November – and both conditions held true in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO