Celebrating Quality: ABC Carolinas Salutes Member Firms Earning AQC Status

Nicknamed “Betamax” by his brothers for his machine-like tenacity, Ben spent his childhood disassembling, fixing, and reassembling things, from Lego toy villages to television sets. He took on his first construction job during high school, working in the field. He loved the hands-on aspect of manual labor—putting in hard work to accomplish a tangible result. Because he was passionate about being outdoors, building, and forming relationships, construction was a natural fit. Ben has spent his career—more than 25 years—at Brasfield & Gorrie, building others up while building great projects. He is gifted at forming connections with people; understanding needs, strengths, and challenges; and equipping and encouraging others—whether clients, business partners, or construction team members—to meet their goals. Whether with his family, on a jobsite, or in a client’s office, Ben focuses on forming meaningful relationships and providing support however it is needed.
