California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will use the legal tactics of the Texas six-week abortion ban to implement gun control in his state. Newsom's announcement comes on the back of the Supreme Court's Friday ruling allowing Texas' abortion law to stand. The governor was outraged at the decision but decided to use a similar loophole to tackle gun control in California. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," said Newsom in a statement, reported CNN.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO