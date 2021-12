A remastered version of the popular action-adventure game of Naughty Dog, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is coming to the PS5. Remastered for the PS5, Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy has improved 3D audio, adaptive triggers, enhanced visuals & improved performance as well as stunning dynamics basically enhanced for the PS5. The collection is set to be released for the PS5 on January 28th, 2022 and pre-orders can be done through the PlayStation store or through the local game store. Also, fans will be excited as a PC version of the Uncharted series is set to be released soon in 2022. The PC version can be purchased through STEAM or EPIC GAMES STORE.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO