WWE

Tony Khan Hypes Hook’s AEW In-Ring Debut

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week where he discussed tonight’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President focused on Hook’s debut, and talked about how proud Taz is of his son. “It’s going to be great. I am so, so excited about it,” Khan...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Jimmy Rave Passes Away At Age 39

Former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Jimmy Rave has passed away today at the age of 39-years-old. The announcement came on Twitter earlier this afternoon, in a statement prepared by agent Bill Behrens and Rave’s daughter, Kailah. “James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39,”...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Myers Reveals ECW Legend Is Now Sober

Brian Myers appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke about his love of ECW as well as his new ECW inspired podcast, Extreme Conversations. He talked about the first ECW show he attended and the memories he has taken from that. “The first show I went to was...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Blames Young Fan For Her Loss In WWE SmackDown Dark Match

As noted earlier, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffered a rare pin fall loss after Friday’s SmackDown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. During the dark main event, Lynch was pinned by Sasha Banks in a Fatal Four-Way also including SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Wants To Retire WWE Legend At WrestleMania

In a new interview with Alternative Sport, rising WWE superstar Austin Theory shared some more about his affinity for his childhood hero, John Cena. But when faced with the question of if he’d rather win the tag team titles with John Cena or retire him at WrestleMania, Austin chose the latter.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Injuries To Multiple Superstars

WWE has announced injuries to members of The Mysterios and The Street Profits. There’s no word on specifics of the injuries, but Sarah Schreiber announced in the video below that the finals to the RK-Bro-Nament will not take place during tonight’s RAW. She stated that there are injuries on both teams.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Details On How WWE Pay Has Changed For Talent

It was recently reported that several top WWE talents are making a few million dollars per year, with top talents like Reigns and Lesnar making above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deals. It was also stated that a lot of top talents are now making $2 million per year on their guaranteed deals, while some others are at $3 million. There is also one un-named WWE Superstar making around $4 million per year on their guaranteed deals.
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
COMBAT SPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Hook as wrestler makes AEW Rampage debut?

Wrestling rising star Hook made his in-ring debut on AEW’s Rampage this week as he faced Fuego Del Sol. Following the show, fans are now curious to know who Hook is amid his AEW appearance. Let’s take a look…. Who is AEW’s Hook?. Rising star Hook is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Results (12/11), Finalists Revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their Best of the Super Juniors 2021 tournament in Hyogo today. In the main event match, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles in a near-30 minute bout that ended when Hiromu hit his Time Bomb II to secure the pinfall. With today’s matches all wrapped up,...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses AEW Dynamite’s Viewership From Thanksgiving Eve

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Dynamite’s viewership from Thanksgiving Eve:. “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so caught up in like micro trends. I’ll give you a great example. Like there are a lot of people out on Black Friday and also on Thanksgiving Eve. And so for Dynamite in particular, I was just getting DVR numbers back today. And the Thanksgiving Eve episode, you know, a lot of people are out that day. And we did a great audience. It was by far the biggest audience we’ve done on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s our third show on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and it was our biggest live audience yet. And it wasn’t quite as big as some of the other audiences we’ve had recently because I think of the holiday. And then I got the DVR numbers back this morning and it was the most watched episode when you factor in the DVR in a long time. So with that plus seven lift, the Thanksgiving Eve episode was a huge, huge, huge rating success. And, you know, a lot of times people get so caught up in these trends, the show this week, finished third on cable and that’s massive for us. Anytime we finished that high, everybody’s very happy with it and our share was really, really good for the night. And it was a really strong number put up this week. And the fact is, there are tons of people growing up on AEW. Anytime I come on with you guys like all the aggregation sites will pick it up and pull the quotes out and look for anything juicy to say and often they’ll intentionally take the stuff out of context. They probably won’t use this quote because it talks about what they do. So I’m guessing this won’t make it onto the aggregation sites because it’s actually a very process oriented quote describing the process of running a wrestling aggregation site and taking people out of context, which is an art that they’ve mastered.”
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW World Tag League Results (12/12), Finalists Revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their World Tag League 2021 tournament in Hiroshima, Japan today. The main event saw Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeat the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi when Goto executed a cradle to get the pinfall on Zack Sabre Jr. With today’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Building Must-See Television Events Between PPVs, More

During a recent appearance on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW building huge television matches between pay-per-views, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Winter is Coming and AEW building huge television events between...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Backstage News On Changes To WWE Contracts, Hardys Vs Young Bucks Buzz

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE

