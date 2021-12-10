Jason Harris Sentenced to Life for Spiking Wife's Cereal With Heroin, Leading to Her Death

Jason Harris was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for spiking his wife Christina's cereal with heroin, leading to her death in 2014.

Harris, 47, of Davison, Michigan, was sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt, according to MLive.com, after a jury in November convicted him of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

A neighbor told authorities that Jason Harris said Christina Harris was hungry the night of her death, so he made her a bowl of cereal that she dropped while she ate and passed out on the living room floor, MLive.com reported.

Harris told law enforcement that he helped his wife to bed that night and when he went to work the next day, she was still sleeping, according to WDIV-TV. He said his wife wouldn't respond to calls or text, so he asked a neighbor to check on her.

The neighbor told police that the door was unlocked and Christina Harris was cold to the touch and unresponsive, WDIV-TV reported. Another neighbor, who is a registered nurse, also came over and called 911. Harris was pronounced dead soon after.

Family members told authorities repeatedly that Christina Harris was not a drug user, Newsweek reported. It was confirmed in 2016 when investigator tested frozen breast milk collected before her death. They found no traces of drugs in the breast milk, which meant Harris did not use drugs.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Jason Harris' brother and sister also told investigators that he'd made previous comments "about getting rid of Christina Harris" and had been seeing women before her death, MLive.com reported.

"This was a very tragic case and my heart goes out to the family and friends," Leyton said, according to the Associated Press.

"I agree completely with their verdict," Newblatt said. "You are guilty. You did this. You are a murderer. You are a liar. I want to make that very clear. The jury saw through your lies and I see through your lies."

A medical examiner had classified Christina Harris' death in 2014 as an accidental overdose. But investigators subsequently alleged that it was a murder scheme hatched by Jason Harris at their Davison home in Genesee County.

Jason Harris was charged in 2019, five years after his wife's death. He received $120,000 in life insurance benefits. Two weeks after Christina's death, another woman moved into the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.