Kyle Rittenhouse appeared Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight for his first televised interview since being acquitted on all charges stemming from shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. The incident occurred shortly after the police shooting of Black motorist Jacob Blake; Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. Since then, Rittenhouse has become a polarizing figure in the both social and political realms.

