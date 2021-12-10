ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon Looking at Booster Mandate for Military, Over 96 Percent Have At Least 1 Shot

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8XGp_0dJo13gb00

The Pentagon is looking to mandate booster shots for military personnel.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that they are in "active talks" to enact a mandate that would require members of the U.S. military branches to get vaccine booster shots against COVID-19. He also said that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and himself want civilians "if they can and if they qualify, to get the booster."

Around 96.4 percent of all active-duty military are at least partially vaccinated. This percentage includes members of the National Guard and Reserves. Around 74 percent of the military force is fully vaccinated. Although the full inoculation period has already passed for some branches, the Army Guard still has until June to get fully vaccinated. There are no current plans to adjust this deadline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended fully-vaccinated adults receive a booster shot against COVID-19. This recommendation received further attention after the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in the U.S.

Around 257,000 military members have contracted COVID-19, with 79 members dying from the virus.

The defense department in August announced that it would begin requiring all members of the military — including National Guard and Reserves — to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The military services sent out specific guidelines on the mandate, set their own deadlines and laid out the repercussions for those who refused and were not granted a medical, religious or administrative exemption.

Thousands still have not gotten the vaccine or are seeking an exemption, which involves a lengthy process including meetings with commanders, chaplains and medical personnel.

Kirby said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but "we know there's more work to do."

So far none of the services have said that any service members have been forced out due to their refusal to get the shots, although an unknown number have voluntarily retired or left the service over the matter since the mandate was put in place.

"The secretary's expectation is 100% vaccination, that's what he wants to see," Kirby said.

He added that Austin also expects the services to implement the mandate in a compassionate and thoughtful way and not "immediately go to some sort of punitive or administrative action." The services, he said, must ensure that troops understand the ramifications of the decision to refuse the vaccine, as well as the ramifications to their health and to their military unit's readiness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Yhwh Establishes
3d ago

if its declared unconstitutional, don't that make it coercion? aren't these federal employees?

Reply(9)
6
Related
New York Post

Ex-DC Guard official accuses Army brass of lying about Jan. 6 response

A former DC National Guard official has alleged that top Army generals lied to Congress in their testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — calling the Army’s official version of that day’s events an “alternate history … worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist.”. In a blistering,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Military Personnel#Defense Department#Booster#Defense Lloyd Austin#The Army Guard#Omicron
Fox News

DOJ forfeits largest-ever weapons cache seized from Iranian vessels

The Justice Department says it has forfeited two large caches of weapons that the U.S. Navy seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Arabian Sea. The two caches of Iranian arms included 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, as well as more than 1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products. It was the U.S. government’s largest-ever forfeiture of fuel and weapons shipments from Iran, according to the DOJ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
658K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy