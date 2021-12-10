ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Santa visits KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive

By KTAB/KRBC staff
 3 days ago

Can YOU be a KTAB Santa’s Helper? Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy will help many children of the Big Country have a very Merry Christmas.

KTAB’s Santa’s Helper Toy Drive ends at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 10.

Most needed at the time is things for older kids and teens.

Donate to KTAB Studios, located at 4510 S. 14th Street.

For additional information, click here .

More than 100 Abilene children’s holiday made bright with APD’s 7th annual “Operation: Blue Santa”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The seventh annual Operation: Blue Santa initiative, hosted by the Abilene Police Department (APD), went off without a hitch Saturday, giving more than 100 kids in the Abilene area a very merry Christmas. Children in need of help this holiday season were recommended by teachers, school counselors and other school resource […]
ABILENE, TX
Hard-of-Hearing Abilene woman wins “Hear for the Holidays” contest

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene woman, who is Hard-of-Hearing, was awarded the gift of enhanced hearing Saturday, through Holland Hearing Center’s annual Hear for the Holidays giveaway event. Every year, the Holland Hearing Center hosts the competition, allowing for one nominated Abilenian to win a free pair of hearing aids and audiological care. The […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Community Band hosts Christmas concert

Joe Stephens, director of the Abilene Community Band, joined KTAB 4U Friday to talk about Abilene Community Band’s upcoming performance. The Abilene Community Band’s Christmas concert will be at the Paramount Theater, located at 352 Cypress Street. The concert is free to the public, beginning at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 14.
ABILENE, TX
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

