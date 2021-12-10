Santa visits KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
Can YOU be a KTAB Santa’s Helper? Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy will help many children of the Big Country have a very Merry Christmas.
KTAB’s Santa’s Helper Toy Drive ends at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 10.
Most needed at the time is things for older kids and teens.
Donate to KTAB Studios, located at 4510 S. 14th Street.
For additional information, click here .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 1