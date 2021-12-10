Santa visits KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive

Can YOU be a KTAB Santa’s Helper? Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy will help many children of the Big Country have a very Merry Christmas.

KTAB’s Santa’s Helper Toy Drive ends at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 10.

Most needed at the time is things for older kids and teens.

Donate to KTAB Studios, located at 4510 S. 14th Street.

