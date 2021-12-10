ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cheese judging underway for 2022 Farm Show

 3 days ago

Judging for food and drink competitions is...

FOOD & DRINKS
95.3 MNC

Bane Welker Showing Off New Holland Construction Equipment at Farm Expo

The Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo kicks off Tuesday at Grand Park in Westfield. The show starts at 9am and runs until 4pm. The expo floor is covered with equipment of all sizes, and not necessarily just tractors and planters. “Bane Welker Equipment is a full-line Case IH dealership,...
WESTFIELD, IN
local21news.com

Mushroom nachos and mushroom jerky to debut at 2022 Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two new mushroom products are set to debut at that Farm Show food court mushroom booth in 2022. Shredded Port Nachos will include shredded Portabella mushrooms in a barbeque sauce topped on crispy tortilla chips with cheese and sour cream. Portabella jerky will also make its...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Cheese#Food And Drink#Northeastern U S#Food Drink
wdac.com

New Flavor Shake At PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – If you enjoy the milk shakes at the PA Farm Show, the PA Dairymen’s Association has announced a new flavor will be available. With the 2022 Farm Show returning in person in Harrisburg, there will be a new, limited edition flavor available: Black Raspberry. It joins the familiar vanilla and chocolate flavors. The 2022 PA Farm Show runs from January 8-15.
HARRISBURG, PA
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Farm Show Bounces Back

Having been cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is set to go next week, and it’ll be at a new location. Show owners Hoosier Ag Today and MidCountry Media Inc. have moved the 42-year-old event to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
INDIANA STATE
thelcn.com

Geneseo Boy Scouts Farm Toy Show a tradition for many

LAKEVILLE – Farm toy enthusiasts of all ages descended upon the Willow Creek event venue on Saturday for the 36th annual Geneseo Boy Scouts Farm Toy Show & Auction. “I go here every year with my grandpa and look at tractors, so it is pretty fun. I just like to collect them,” said Logan Austin of Avon.
GENESEO, NY
The Daily American

Amateur Butter Sculpture Contest returns for 2022 Farm Show

For a second year, the Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Farm Show invite Pennsylvanians to Butter Up! and try their hands at crafting a do-it-yourself butter sculpture. The contest, conducted on social media, will be open for submissions from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, at 12 p.m. "Every year, millions tune in to see the unveiling of a 1,000-pound sculpture to kick off our annual Pennsylvania Farm Show," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "The butter sculpture shines a spotlight...
AGRICULTURE
huntingdondailynews.com

Local man selected to sing at Farm Show

The community came through for a local man. As previously reported, Tyrone resident and soloist Dave Kaup was seeking online votes in order to be selected to sing the National Anthem at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Last week,...
MUSIC
dbrnews.com

Annual Ron Kuhlmann Farm Toy Show is Sunday

The 34th Annual Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show should have taken place a year ago, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the event will return for the 34th time to the Charter Oak Community Building. Ron Kuhlmann and his friend Kevin Pester came up...
CHARTER OAK, IA
wxxinews.org

Lollypop Farm shows how to save a pet in an emergency

The Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” plays as three adults pump the chests of stuffed-animal Dalmatians to the beat of the 1970s disco hit. “It’s hard, right?" Humane Society educator Kim Ferris-Church asks the group. “Think about doing this for 15 minutes. It’s a lot of energy you’re using.”. This is...
ANIMALS
The Tribune-Democrat

Pennsylvania Farm Show to return in person for 2022

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be brought back in person in January in Harrisburg after the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the 2020 and 2021 shows, organizers said. The show is expected to feature nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000 competitive events and exhibits. “We’re very excited to meet in person...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tribeza.com

Cheers to Cheese: A Primer to Pairing Cheese with Beer and Spirits

This holiday season, try combining your dairy with beer or spirits instead of wine. Cheese and wine scare the bejesus out of most people. There, I said it. With all due respect to wine, cheese is easier to pair with beer and spirits because of their similar base ingredients (grass is converted into milk, which is made into cheese, while grasses in the form of cereal grains are fermented into beer or distilled into many spirit categories). Cheese, beer and spirits also share similar flavor profiles, and are often described as nutty, yeasty, earthy, herbaceous, and vegetal among other characteristics.
DRINKS
abc27 News

Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift show is being held from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It’s the 38th year for the show, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers say there are about 500 vendors, selling everything from clothing and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelaurelmagazine.com

Cheese Biscuit Queen at Half-Mile Farm

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: 2021/12 – December. Mary Martha Greene’s Hosted Weekend at Half-Mile Farm promises to be playful, satisfying in so many ways, and rewarding, but probably not explosive. For reservations, visit HalfMileFarm.com. For Mary Martha Greene, featured guest at Half-Mile Farm’s Hosted Weekend on January 21-23,...
HIGHLANDS, NC
hoosieragtoday.com

Carbon Credit Seminar Added to Farm Show Program

Carbon Credits represent a new revenue source for farmers and also represent a new source of confusion and misunderstanding. The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is presenting a free seminar to lay out the facts about carbon credits. Hoosier ag law expert Todd Janzen will present a program on Thursday, December 16.
CARBON, IN
agrinews-pubs.com

Nitrogen product sure to get attention at Greater Peoria Farm Show

PRINCETON, Ill. — When Mike Denton and his team from Hefty Seed Co. in Princeton get to their booth at the Greater Peoria Farm Show, one product in particular will be drawing the interest of farmers, given the uncertainties with nitrogen fertilizer going into 2022. Pivot Bio PROVEN 40 is...
PRINCETON, IL

