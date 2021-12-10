Cheese judging underway for 2022 Farm Show

This holiday season, try combining your dairy with beer or spirits instead of wine. Cheese and wine scare the bejesus out of most people. There, I said it. With all due respect to wine, cheese is easier to pair with beer and spirits because of their similar base ingredients (grass is converted into milk, which is made into cheese, while grasses in the form of cereal grains are fermented into beer or distilled into many spirit categories). Cheese, beer and spirits also share similar flavor profiles, and are often described as nutty, yeasty, earthy, herbaceous, and vegetal among other characteristics.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO