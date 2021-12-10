ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf admin. announces theatrical project funding for deaf, hard of hearing Pa. residents

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyAdc_0dJnzqS300

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf admin. announced that Pennsylvanians who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to see a special live theatrical performance made possible due to funding.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) awarded $16,500 to the Little Lake Theatre Company in Canonsburg to create “Journey into Theater with Hands and Voices.”

Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Business Finance & Workforce Development Carol Kilko and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH) Executive Director Melissa Hawkins announced that the project is made possible due to the (NAP) funds.

“Through the NAP program, private businesses across Pennsylvania invest in non-profit projects in exchange for state tax credits – a win for everyone,” said Deputy Secretary Kilko. “Today, I’m thrilled to celebrate this unique partnership between Little Lake Theatre, the Western PA School for the Deaf and private business. This investment in the arts provides an educational experience for young people that will expose them to future job opportunities.”

Awardees were announced in November and funding supported 220 non-profit projects across Pa.

