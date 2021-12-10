Oahu Transit Services hit by cyber-attack

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, or DTS, on Thursday announced it is investigating a massive shut down of online servers at Oahu Transit Services – the operator of the City’s TheBus and TheHandi-Van – due to a possible cyber-attack. All OTS networks...
The Hawaii Department of Transportation, or HDOT, has adopted a new inspection technology called HeadLight, HDOT officials announced Wednesday. The state agency first began using HeadLight’s technology on several projects on Hawaii Island, Kauai and Maui in July of 2019 before formalizing statewide use in October 2020.
What did your organization accomplish this year that you are most proud of?. Keeping critical safety net services operational during times of restricted in-person interactions. What will be your top priority for 2022?. Addressing the upstream disparities that impact our families so that everyone can thrive and allow our Hawaiian...
Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 the state of Hawaii will be lifting all statewide restrictions on social gatherings, as well as those related to gyms, bars and restaurants, Gov. David Ige announced during a press conference Tuesday. The announcement comes just hours after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference...
