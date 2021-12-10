Rutgers basks in defeat of Pursue with buzzer-beater shot

The Oregon men's basketball program trailed by double digits in the second half and was struggling on the offensive end of the floor, and was seeing their defense start to leak. Trailing by 12 with ten minutes left in the game, the Ducks clamped down on defense, found their offense, and surged ahead of the Cardinal with a 16-7 run to take a one-point lead with 2:36 remaining. From there the Ducks gave up their lead, tied the game in the final minute, and then suffered yet again another buzzer-beating loss for the second straight week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO