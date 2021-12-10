ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers basks in defeat of Pursue with buzzer-beater shot

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers basketball fans are still basking in Thursday night’s big win against Purdue. The men’s team beat the No. 1 team in the country for the first time with a miracle shot....

