For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been snakebitten by injuries with players constantly in and out of the lineup. LeBron James has missed games due to ankle and abdominal injuries, while players like Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have yet to make their 2021-22 season debuts. Every time a player comes back, it seems like one drops off and that was the case before the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as Anthony Davis was a late scratch due to left knee soreness.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO