ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 44-year-old man who may be traveling to Outer Banks

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bpn9n_0dJnz7Fx00

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday, December 5.

Steven Michael "Mike" Forbes was last seen between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at his residence in the 100 block of Northside Road in Elizabeth City.

Forbes is a 44-year-old white man standing approximately 6 feet tall. He has brown and gray hair, and police say it's unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

He may be in a white 2004 Ford truck with NC registration JAA-5610, traveling to the Outer Banks.

If you or someone you know has information on Forbes' or his vehicle's whereabouts, call the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at (252) 338-2191.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth City, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Banks#Pasquotank Co#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy