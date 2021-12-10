Two women charged in 2019 murder on Red Lake Indian Reservation

Two Iowa teenagers accused of killing their 66-year-old Spanish teacher have pleaded not guilty, according to reports.The human remains of Nohema Graber were found at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa, earlier this month just hours after the teacher was reported missing by her family members.On Monday, the two 16-year-olds — Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale — also requested the court to reduce their bond from $1m to $100,000 cash or surety.Investigators had found Graber’s body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties in the park.The two 16-year-old boys have also waived their right to a speedy trial,...
