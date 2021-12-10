ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who traded gun used to kill Tulsa police officer sentenced

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jakob Garland Mug shot is from a 2015 arrest (Tulsa County jail)

A Calera man has been sentenced for illegally possessing a gun that federal investigators say was used to kill Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wound Office Aurash Zarkeshan in June 2020.

Jakob Gerald Garland was sentenced to three years of supervised release plus time served and five months of house arrest on Thursday.

Garland plead guilty to the charge on Nov. 9. He admitted to trading a semiautomatic pistol to David Anthony Ware in exchange for heroin, said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. Garland and Ware are convicted felons.

Ware was charged with first degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in the June 2020 shooting of Sgt. Johnson and Officer Zarkeshan.

Ware’s trial date is set for April 4, 2022.

