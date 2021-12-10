Environment: Stop proposed asphalt plant

On Thursday Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) contractors filled in sections of recently repoured concrete sidewalk with black asphalt. Aesthetically, the asphalt seemed to fly the face of specifications Tisbury had demanded for the sidewalk. Those specs triggered the earlier removal of freshly poured sidewalk with jackhammers and an excavator. This occurred because contractors didn’t pour the sidewalk with concrete of the color and texture Tisbury wanted.​​ The sidewalks were repoured at a cost of what MassDOT said was $50,000. MassDOT said this figure was covered by the contractor. The asphalt, which is tar-black and contrasts starkly with the sidewalk concrete, is only temporary, according to MassDOT.

