Every link of the U.S. supply chain is under significant strain from rebounding consumer demand and record imports into the country. These shocks are being felt all over. Disrupted operations from supply chain shortages have led to a spike in prices for customers. The demand for commercial space has never been higher, with nationwide industrial vacancy rates at an all-time low of 3.6% in the third quarter. It is estimated that the United States will need to add 330 million square feet of warehouse space by 2025 to keep pace with the expected uptick of e-commerce.

