You’ll need the best folding exercise bike if you’re lacking space at home or want a piece of kit that you can easily stash out of the way when not in use. These days, gear manufacturers are keenly aware that users want to work out at home but may be limited in how much space they have in which to work out. The answer lies with ingenious folding equipment. There are plenty of folding treadmills to take up less room, and indoor bikes that reduce in size so you can store them in a cupboard or other small spaces.

BICYCLES ・ 22 HOURS AGO