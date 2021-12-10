ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico block highway between Mexico City and state of Puebla and bring traffic to complete standstill

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Hundreds of migrants traveling north to the US border blocked a crucial highway between Mexico City and the state of Puebla, bringing traffic to complete standstill.

Pictures of the scene on Thursday showed the migrants, many with children in tow, carrying backpacks and other belongings while walking between cars and trucks, with one witness telling Reuters that some even slept on the road to rest.

The migrants departed San Martin Texmelucan in the east-central state of Puebla Thursday morning after beginning their journey in late October from the southeastern state of Chiapas.

Many who undertook the perilous trek did so without food or water.

'My son fainted, we don’t have food, we don’t have water,' one mother told Reuters.

Mexico's National Guard has since been requested to provide safe passage and provisions for the migrants as they look to complete their travel.

Pictured: Migrants walk on a highway while traveling in a caravan toward Mexico City, in San Martin Texmelucan, Mexico on Thursday
Migrants line up for food during a break while traveling in a caravan toward Mexico City
A migrant pushes a stroller with a child, pictured, while traveling in a caravan toward Mexico City, in San Martin Texmelucan, Mexico Thursday morning
Data released by US Customs and Border Protection reported a peak during the summer, with more than 213,000 incidents in July alone. A slight decrease was recorded in September with 192,00 incidents

Mexican officials have been working to disband a migrant camp in Tapachula along the Guatemalan border in an effort to keep the migrants moving northward.

As of Friday, it was still uncertain whether the group walking on the highway was a part of the migrant camp that had recently been broken up.

Meanwhile, a separate group of roughly 200 migrants decided to forgo their original destination of Mexico City in favor of moving directly towards northern Mexico to the US border, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

Hundreds of migrants have traveled through the country in recent months in an effort to reach the US, sending arrest soaring to 20-year highs.

In October, US Customs and Border Protection reported it had apprehended more than 164,000 migrants. Data for November has yet to be released as of Friday.

US Customs and Border Protection reported a peak during the summer, with more than 213,000 incidents in July alone. A slight decrease was recorded in September with 192,000 incidents.

Roughly 55,000 of 77,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico are awaiting processing at facilities in the city, and many have complained about unsanitary conditions.

Data obtained by the Washington Post shows that the US detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the US-Mexico border between October 2020 and September 2021 - the highest number since 1986.

Pictured: a map showing where a migrant caravan overturned in Chiapas, a migrant camp that officials in Tapachula, and the state of Puebla where migrants left en route to the US border
Pictured: a child carries belongings on a highway while traveling in a migrant caravan
Pictures of the scene show the migrants, many with children in tow, as they carried backpacks and other belongings while walking between cars and trucks

Earlier this week, US officials reinstated the 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy, which began under former President Donald Trump, despite efforts by the Biden administration to end the policy.

Following a court order, the US now once again requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their cases are heard before being allowed to enter via the Southern border.

The reinstated policy follows a deal Mexico made with the US, where they have agreed to take back migrants following some revisions to the original arrangement.

The news of the ongoing migrant exodus comes after at least 54 US-bound migrants packed in a container truck were killed in a crash in Mexico - with one official blaming the speed of the vehicle and the weight of its human cargo for the tragedy.

One witness told Reuters that some migrants even slept on the highway road to rest
Hundreds of Mexican migrants have traveled through the country in recent months in an effort to reach the US

Dozens of bodies arranged in rows covered in white sheets were photographed laid across a roadway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Thursday. At least 54 other people were injured, 21 seriously, in the crash.

The deceased were believed to be Central American migrants, some from Guatemala and Honduras.

As many as 200 migrants were packed in a cargo truck used to transport perishable goods that rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway, causing dozens of deaths and serious injuries.

The trailer broke open and spilled out migrants when the truck crashed on a sharp curve outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez in the state of Chiapas, according to video footage of the aftermath and civil protection authorities.

It is one of the largest mass casualty of migrants since the 72 were massacared in 2010 by the Zetas drug cartel in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Comments / 7

Nicolas Richmond
2d ago

they are an invading Force and if Mexico continues to be complacent in them passing through their country we should take it as an attack by the Mexican government on the united states people and we should respond with the a force of ours

Reply
7
William Wallace
2d ago

Everyone wants a better life. You work for it, you push for it but not at the expense of someone else. The people moving through Mexico are looking for a different life which they are not prepared for. The have no money, no cloths, no skills, no education and will be a total drain wherever they end up. They band together to walk for free handout, and expect them yet won’t band together in their own country to change their own culture. Stop the handouts here. Support them in their own country, but not hand everything over to their government that suppress them. Support never reaches those in need. Please stop allowing them to bring there troubles here.

Reply
6
Brock Larkin
2d ago

the writer of this article makes the reader believe they're just traveling to the border to hang out on vacation they're not going anywhere further than the border liberal media is a joke

Reply
3
