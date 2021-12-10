Six Places Adults Can Let Loose And Have Fun In West Michigan

Look, shiplap, "open concepts" and farmhouse style is all well and good but there is just something special about the architecture and spirit of mid-century homes. Their character, their unique shapes and design elements as well as all the COLOR. They truly don't make homes like they used to and times change but sometimes you come across some true mid-century modern masterpieces for sale that you just hope and pray someone keeps just the way it is.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO