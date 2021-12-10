ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best TVs under $500

By Joe Svetlik
whathifi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest TVs under $500 Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round up of the best TVs you can buy under $500 in 2021. A TV is one of the biggest purchases you're likely to make – but it doesn't have to be. Because while most big-screen TVs will set you back...

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Roku Tv#4k Tvs#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos#Hdr#Hlg#Hdmi
lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2021: All the best deals right now

Black Friday itself may be over, but the deals are still flowing. Best Buy was host to a series of incredible deals — many of which are carrying over into the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals for 2021. Black Friday itself took place on November 26, and Cyber Monday is set for November 29. We’re seeing a ton of great deals. We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get more information about Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best budget TVs in 2022: OLED, 4K & 8K at the best price with reviews

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a solid TV with a decent image quality. TV manufacturers have been working hard to make better low-cost TVs, and as a result, you can get a great TV for only a few hundred dollars. Sure, they don’t necessarily have all the bells and whistles on offer by their more expensive siblings, but they still have a lot going for them. Still, because of how many options there are, it can be tricky to find the best budget TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones for Bass

When you really want to hear the bass in your favorite tracks, you need a pair of headphones that won’t come up short, generating deep bass you can not only hear but feel — just like the artist intended. These days, it’s easier than ever to find a good pair of headphones for bass — I.e. a pair that won’t make your tunes sound like you’re streaming them from a pair of tinny cans — with a number of companies offering up headphones with bass boost or subwoofer-like technology. If you’re shopping for the best headphones for bass, whether you’re streaming music or...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Best Samsung deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones, more

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more. And thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Bring the best out of PC gaming with Samsung Neo QLED TVs

The best gaming TV is probably as close as you're going to get to playing your games at your local cinema: Not only are they larger than most monitors, these days the best 8K TVs rival the best gaming monitors in terms of fidelity. Thanks to the pin-sharp 4K/8K detail and convincing motion, Samsung Neo QLED delivers Samsung’s sharpest, most compelling pictures yet: Sluggish response times for TVs are a thing of the past.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

TCL promises fixes after Best Buy yanks its buggy Google TVs

TCL is in damage-control mode after Best Buy abruptly pulled the manufacturers latest Google TV-powered sets from its store shelves following complaints about the TV’s buggy operating system. As 9to5Google reports, Best Buy has nixed the listings for TCL’s 5- and 6-Series Google TV models, which have been plagued...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Our top picks from budget to extreme

Whether you’re buying a new laptop for school or trying to find a high-end gaming laptop, Cyber Monday can be the best time of the year to find laptop deals. This year, more so than years before, you should act fast. The ongoing supply chain shortages mean that there may be fewer PCs this holiday season and they might take longer to ship. We’ve provided a handy list of laptop-specific shopping tips at the end of this post, and immediately below are the deals themselves.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Google Stadia gaming now available on select LG TVs

The Google Stadia gaming service is now available on recently released LG TVs. Those running LG's WebOS 5.0 (or later) user platform can now download Stadia from the LG Content Store in all 22 countries where the gaming service is available. For the uninitiated, Stadia gives you access to over...
TECHNOLOGY
whathifi.com

Naim brings Tidal Connect to Mu-so wireless speakers

The latest Naim Mu-so family of wireless speakers now has another weapon in its streaming arsenal: Tidal Connect. Thanks to a free software update rolling out now, the Mu-so 2 and Mu-so Qb 2 all-in-one music systems can stream Tidal's catalogue directly from within the Tidal app without having to go through the Naim app.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy