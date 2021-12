You know who he is ... and he had himself a classic. Kevin Durant had an NBA season-high 51 points and the Nets defeated the Pistons, 116-104 Sunday night in Detroit, after getting a healthy scare until the fourth when again the Nets dominated with their defense. With the victory, Brooklyn improves to 19-8 on the young season and grows their road record to 13-3, the best in the NBA. At eight games over .500 on the road, the Nets have set a new franchise record.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO