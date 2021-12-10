ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CP and KCS shareholders vote to approve merger and launch combined North American rail network

By Ben Ames
dcvelocity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Pacific Railway (CP) today took its latest step toward a planned $31 billion merger with the U.S. freight rail line Kansas City Southern (KCS), following votes by both companies’ stockholders to approve the deal. The firms say the move would create the first single-line rail network linking...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

