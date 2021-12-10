ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series Promises “Ton of Trick Arrows” Before Finale

By John Mangan
Inside the Magic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far, Marvel’s Hawkeye series — starring Jeremy Renner as Avenger Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as his sharpshooting protege, Kate Bishop — has treated fans to an array of wild “trick arrows.” As the finale of the Hawkeye season approaches, a new trailer for the penultimate episode features Clint Barton...

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
Vulture

Hawkeye Recap: Bros and Arrows

Will Clint make it home for Christmas? The clock is ticking, as a mid-episode phone call with his youngest, Tanner, makes clear. He’s definitely going to miss the movie marathon, and though he promises to be back in time for the ugly Christmas sweater celebration, honestly, that’s looking kind of iffy too. In fact, when Clint takes the call from a bored, up-before-everyone-else Tanner he’s never looked worse, at least within the confines of his TV adventures. He’s been beaten up and lost his hearing aid, forcing him to fake being able to hear his son. He’s also picked up a sidekick he never asked for (complete with a half-blind dog), attracted the attention of enemies he thought he left behind when he got rid of the Ronin costume (enemies who might have bigger plans tied to the Avengers compound), and stumbled into a high-society murder mystery that’s sure to be the subject of an excellent Vanity Fair investigation in a few years. A cozy Christmas at home seems pretty far away.
TV SERIES
starvedrock.media

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3: Tracksuits & Trick Arrows (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Season 1 episode 3, “Echoes.”]. She’s in danger. She’s connected to a vigilante on whom some very, very dangerous criminals want revenge. She’s in over her head, not that she’d admit it. But so far, despite the various perils and setbacks, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) just seems like she’s having a fantastic time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye: First Ratings Report Could Be Bad News for Newest Marvel Series on Disney+

The earliest Hawkeye ratings may not be too promising for executives at Disney hoping for a record-setting debut. According to newly captured data by Samba TV (via Deadline), 1.5 million households within the United States watched the premiere episode of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series over the extended holiday weekend from Wednesday, November 24th to Sunday, November 28th. Furthermore, 1.3 million of those watchers continued on to watch the second episode.
TV SERIES
UC Daily Campus

Marvel hits a bullseye with ‘Hawkeye’

Disney+ released their new Marvel series, “Hawkeye” on Nov. 24. The series follows multiple other Marvel series made by the streaming service giant, such as “WandaVision” and “Loki,” all of which have been successful. This review will contain spoilers for the previous “Avengers” movies. The new series follows Clint Barton,...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Hints At Possible Return Of Major Villain From Netflix’s Marvel Universe

The arrival of Alaqua Cox’s Echo in this week’s Hawkeye has left fans theorizing about the return of a specific villain from Marvel’s televised universe at Netflix. According to ScreenRant, many viewers alleged none other than Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Godfather of Harlem) may be reprising his role as the Daredevil villian, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. The actor became a fan favorite as he plotted a criminal takeover of Hell’s Kitchen despite the heroics of Charlie Cox’s (Stardust, Kin) Matt Murdock.
TV SERIES
keengamer.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode 3 Review: Meet Echo

It’s hard to believe that we’re already halfway into Hawkeye after just two weeks. Having the first two episodes premiere provided a jumpstart to a show that’s already a lot of fun. This week’s episode delves more into the Clint and Kate dynamic as it finally feels like they’re a duo. It also introduces a character that’ll be a lot bigger in the MCU with Echo. At the same time, there’s been a lot of content in the MCU this year. Scenes from the episode rank as some of the best so far.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Tracksuit Mafia featured on Marvel’s Hawkeye poster

With the first two episodes of Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ last week (read our review here) and a third incoming tomorrow, we’ve got a new poster for the Marvel Studios series featuring the Tracksuit Mafia; check it out here bro…. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

‘Hawkeye’ Performance Underwhelming for Marvel Studios

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – with Christmas lights twinkling, holiday music playing, and Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye finally debuting on Disney+. This week marked the premiere of the MCU’s next Disney+ Original series starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop). But according to new...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Fans Are Obsessed With The Trick Arrows

Today's third episode of Hawkeye gave the character his first real use of trick arrows -- a staple of both Hawkeye and Green Arrow in the comics -- in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are excited. Not only did they exist, but the delivery -- with some strong comic relief and during a car chase scene -- was a breath of fresh air, giving the moment an energy that really sold it beyond just being a fun comics Easter egg. Fans took to social media to celebrate the moment, using images from Matt Fraction and David Aja's run in Hawkeye comics to eccentuate their excitement.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

5 Comics To Read If You Love Marvel's Hawkeye On Disney+

Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has been relegated to the side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he was first introduced in "Thor," but now he's finally been given the chance to show why he is and has always been such an awesome Avenger in the Disney+ series, "Hawkeye." Clint tackles street-level villains and tries to put his traumatic past behind him, while also serving as a mentor for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her trusty companion, Pizza Dog.
COMICS

