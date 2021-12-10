Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series Promises “Ton of Trick Arrows” Before Finale

Will Clint make it home for Christmas? The clock is ticking, as a mid-episode phone call with his youngest, Tanner, makes clear. He’s definitely going to miss the movie marathon, and though he promises to be back in time for the ugly Christmas sweater celebration, honestly, that’s looking kind of iffy too. In fact, when Clint takes the call from a bored, up-before-everyone-else Tanner he’s never looked worse, at least within the confines of his TV adventures. He’s been beaten up and lost his hearing aid, forcing him to fake being able to hear his son. He’s also picked up a sidekick he never asked for (complete with a half-blind dog), attracted the attention of enemies he thought he left behind when he got rid of the Ronin costume (enemies who might have bigger plans tied to the Avengers compound), and stumbled into a high-society murder mystery that’s sure to be the subject of an excellent Vanity Fair investigation in a few years. A cozy Christmas at home seems pretty far away.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO