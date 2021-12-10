Woman pleads guilty to murdering her newborn in 2019 by leaving child in a cooler on the side of a Georgia road

A North Carolina mother accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter has been released from jail on an unsecured bond. On Nov. 22, Jeanie Ditty was released from Cumberland County Jail on a $50,000 unsecured bond, PEOPLE confirms. She had been behind bars since her 2020 trial for the murder of her daughter Macy, which ended with a hung jury.
According to the court documents, the 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 23 years in prison after she reportedly admitted to killing her newborn daughter in 2019. The mother reportedly placed her days old infant in a travel cooler. She then closed the cooler and left it by the side of the road. The baby was found one week later by a man who called the authorities. “So I was at the club. So I seen what was in this book bag, and it’s a baby in here. It’s a dead baby. It’s a dead baby, yes. I’m right here where the baby at now. Yeah, I’m about to have a heart attack.” the 911 caller reportedly said.
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said that an Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children in February is set to plead guilty to those crimes on Dec. 14. Krisinda Bright called 911 after shooting her children to death inside their home on Maplewood...
Authorities in Florida found human remains Wednesday during the search for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant, mother of two who was abducted while at her job as a caretaker. Authorities have not confirmed that the remains are Lloyd's, but she is presumed dead. Today, Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of Xavier...
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury found Keith Tyrone Smith guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for stabbing his wife to death three years ago while they drove through East Baltimore and blaming the attack on a homeless couple panhandling for money. Jurors deliberated parts of two days before convicting Smith,...
Authorities in North Carolina have reluctantly agreed to a plea deal with a 34-year-old man who has been in prison for his father's murder since 2002. The Gaston Gazette, WSOC-TV, and WCNC-TV all report that Nathanael High could be released as early as 2023. Following his murder and robbery conviction in 2004, Nathanael — 15 at the time — was sentenced to life in prison.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the murder of an elderly man who was found Monday in his Staten Island apartment with the phrase “I touch little girls” written across his chest. Rene Ayarde, who was once 80-year-old Robert Raynor’s home health aide, was apprehended on Nov....
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Portsmouth police officer who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after originally being charged with rape will serve five years in prison. Cleshaun Cox pleaded guilty to a charge of carnal knowledge and abduction in August after his charge of rape was amended in court. He received a 15-year […]
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia say an 11-year-old child is dead after being shot by another child. Clayton County Police say officers responded around 5:19 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale after a report of a shooting.
According to Inspector General Lucy Lang, 55-year-old Michelle Ficarro pleaded guilty in Newark Village Court to Petit Larceny, after previously being arrested and arraigned on two counts of Grand Larceny in the third degree. She will be required to pay full restitution as a condition of the plea and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the death of her eight-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin was accused of locking the boy in a cold garage overnight three years ago. The temperature was below zero and the child died. A few months...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A woman has pled guilty to three murders during a violent 2019 crime spree. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says that Brittany McMillan, 30, will serve a life sentence, the maximum available under Illinois law. Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher, 41, were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. […]
MADISON COUNTY — A woman from Alabama pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to the 2019 murders of three people in Bethalto, prosecutors said. In exchange for her guilty plea to three counts of first-degree murder, Brittany McMillan, 30, will receive a life sentence, they said. “These terrible murders shocked...
Two men accused of killing a 64-year-old man during a home invasion in Denver last December have pleaded guilty, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Tameka Dudley, 45, and Joshua Hamm, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder and a sentence enhancing charge in the shooting death of Mark Outman.
Dudley was wanted for several other crimes at the time of the shooting. As part of the plea...
VIDEO: Judge announces guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. A jury has found all three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of murder. He was shot while running in his neighborhood in Satilla Shores, Georgia. A jury has found all three men charged in the killing...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A 27-year-old Valley City man has changed his plea to guilty to an attempted murder charge. Alex Mooridian shot another man on February 25 in Valley City. The shooting victim, a Valley City man, has recovered. In a separate case, Barnes County State’s Attorney...
A 22-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a crime spree in Georgia that left two people dead and a police officer injured. Matthew Lanz, of Acworth, is accused of killing Timothy Justin Hicks and Amber Hicks, both 31, at their home in the same town on Wednesday night, according to a statement from Cobb County police obtained by PEOPLE.
