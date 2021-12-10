ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty to murdering her newborn in 2019 by leaving child in a cooler on the side of a Georgia road

Cover picture for the articleThe abandoned newborn's body was found in...

According to the court documents, the 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 23 years in prison after she reportedly admitted to killing her newborn daughter in 2019. The mother reportedly placed her days old infant in a travel cooler. She then closed the cooler and left it by the side of the road. The baby was found one week later by a man who called the authorities. “So I was at the club. So I seen what was in this book bag, and it’s a baby in here. It’s a dead baby. It’s a dead baby, yes. I’m right here where the baby at now. Yeah, I’m about to have a heart attack.” the 911 caller reportedly said.
