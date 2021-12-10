ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Central Dauphin School District host COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinic

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzzup_0dJnvhKE00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District hosted a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and flu shot clinic on Saturday at the Central Dauphin Middle School.

Gateway Health partnered with the school district for the event. The goal was to get as many people protected.

“They are children, they are scared. But we are here to give them that comfort along with their parents in order for them to not only stay safe in school but also safe in their community,” Jean Cubiltte of Gateway Health said.

Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case

Booster shots were also available to those who qualified. Another clinic will be held in January for kids to get their second dose.

abc27 News

