D.C. police searching for man after armed robbery
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a business at gunpoint.
Police said that the man entered a business on the 2600 block of Bladensburg Road northeast at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 with a handgun drawn demanding money from an employee.
The suspect took money and other items from the employee and another person inside of the building before fleeing from the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify this man is urged to call the police.
