Frederick man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

By Katie Rhee
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A jury in Frederick, Maryland has found a Frederick man guilty of raping a 14-year-old in October of 2019.

28-year-old Willian Alexander Reyes-Reyes of Frederick has been found guilty of 2nd-degree rape, 3rd-degree sex offense, and 2nd-degree assault after attacking and raping a 14-year-old girl in October of 2019.

Frederick Police say that the girl’s mother reported the incident saying Reyes-Reyes attacked her daughter while walking her home on October 10th, 2019. The girl was hanging out with a group of friends that included Reyes-Reyes in the woods behind the Elmwood Terrace Apartments. When she wanted to leave, he insisted on walking her home. Police say that once the pair was away from the group, Reyes-Reyes told the girl he was lost and to sit down while he figured out where they were. As soon as she sat down, he attacked her.

“This young teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted by a grown man,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith stated. “The jury’s swift verdict, in this case, indicates they recognized the overwhelming
evidence and witness testimony. We look forward to sentencing and making sure he never poses a threat to another child.”

Reyes-Reyes has not yet been sentenced.

