Lewisburg, WV

Harry Franklin Huffman

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI6e7_0dJnumhe00

-Harry Franklin Huffman, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in North Carolina due to injuries sustained in a trucking accident.

He was born Aug. 24, 1949 in Organ Cave, the son of the late Jesse and Edna Carter Huffman.

Harry was devoted husband, father, loving and kind.

He was a Christian, Vietnam Army veteran and a truck driver for FedEx.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Brudy, Iva Ferguson, June Anderson, Kay Lindner and Elsie Deskins; and brother, Bill Huffman.

Harry’s survivors are: his wife, Judy Carol Huffman; son, Harry F. Huffman II of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Emma Hoke (Clayton) of Second Creek and Yolanda Willoughby of Tennessee; and brothers, Steve Deskins of Tennessee, and Sonny Lindner of South Carolina.

Funeral services for Harry were held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home where Pastor Ray Propps officiated. Interment followed in Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.

The family received family and friends Monday evening, Dec. 6, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

