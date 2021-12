King County is sharing information about the status of its first Omicron variant case, but the other two counties with cases have chosen not to. On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced Washington state’s first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. They included a man in his 30s from Thurston County, a man in his 20s from Pierce County and a woman in her 20s from King County.

